Unified Ummah in Prophetic Tradition: From Ideal to Reality - Sheikh Khoshkhabar

AhlulBayt News Agency: The interim Friday prayer leader of Kangan, Iran’s Bushehr Province, has explained his views on the concept of unified ummah (nation) stressing that invitation to unity is deeply rooted in monotheism.



Sheikh Mahmoud KhoshKhabar, in his speech at the fourth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference said the values centered on monotheism and Islamic principles in the Prophetic tradition embody the creation of a society based on piety and Islamic identity.



He emphasized: “Collective worship is essential for holding fast to the rope of Allah, an ideal established by the Holy Prophet (PBUH).



According to the cleric, numerous hadiths from the Prophet (PBUH) clarify the concept of a unified Ummah.



He added,” The Constitution of Medina not only embraced Muslims but also provided protection to followers of all religions, making it the first monotheistic charter in history.”



Referring to the call for solidarity and cooperation, he added: “The invitation to unity and mutual assistance is rooted in monotheism.”



Still in another part of his speech, sheikh Mahmoud Khosh Khabar hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran for constant strives to strengthen unity in the Islamic community.



The cleric noted,” Cooperation within the Islamic society is exactly what the Prophet (PBUH) advised, making Medina a model of an ideal community. However, the enemies of the unified Ummah have targeted this concept from the early days of Islam until today.”



He concluded: “Learning from the Prophetic tradition and managing disputes must prevent divisions within the Ummah.”



