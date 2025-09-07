Senior Shia Cleric: Issue of Palestine is Clearest Example of Conflict Between Divine, Satanic Authority

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a webinar on the "39th Islamic Unity Conference," Dr. Shahriari emphasized that from a spiritual perspective, God is the absolute ruler of the universe. He explained that those who accept God's authority will be guided from darkness into light and will ultimately be victorious. Conversely, he described the authority of Satan as darkness and nothingness, and stated that those who follow it will face clear loss.



Dr. Shahriari also discussed the emerging new world order, noting that the world is moving away from unipolar Western dominance towards a multipolar system. He highlighted the significant role of emerging powers such as China, Russia, India, and Brazil, as well as Iran's strategic position at the crossroads of global energy and trade. He added that Iran, with its historical civilization and advancements in defense technology, has become a global model for confronting Western hegemony.



A Call for an Islamic Union



The Secretary General concluded by stressing the necessity of creating a union of Islamic countries. He explained that such a union could leverage the vast human and economic resources of Muslims to establish regional security, power, and cohesion, thereby providing the capacity to confront global arrogance and the hegemonic system.



He noted that structural obstacles, such as the lack of a comprehensive institution and economic and technological weaknesses in some Islamic countries, must be overcome. He pointed to successful examples like Iran, Turkey, Qatar, and Indonesia as evidence that synergy and unity can pave the way for progress and resistance against global arrogance.



