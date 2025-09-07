Lebanese cleric: Ongoing genocide, destruction in Gaza, unprecedented in history

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Association of Lebanon’s Muslim Scholars has condemned the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza saying that the regime’s massacre and destruction in the besieged territory is unprecedented in history.



Sheikh Maher Hamoud made the remarks at the fifth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference organized by World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.



He expressed concern over the scale of displacement and destruction in Gaza and said,” Gaza has been under siege for more than two years and the people of Gaza are asking for help and assistance.”



Sheikh Hamoud alluded to the holy Qur’an and said,” Victory will come as God Almighty has says perhaps a small group will overcome a large group", adding, "The victory of the resistance will ultimately be achieved with the least means and in the simplest way."



He added: "We believe that God will grant us victory in the simplest ways, out of respect for the patience and faith of the people of Gaza, the resistance of Lebanon, and the heroes of Yemen."



