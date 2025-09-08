39th Islamic Unity Conference kicks off in Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 39th edition of the international Islamic Unity Conference has kicked off in the Iranian capital Tehran, a platform to discuss the issues challenging Muslim world.

The event held on the occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of “Prophet of Ummah and Islamic Unity”, convenes hundreds of the religious figures, elites and officials from across the world of Islam.



Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, the Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari and a number of religious figures from other countries will deliver speech at the opening ceremony of the conference.



This meeting will discuss the issues across the Muslim world with the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza in the highlight.



The conference is the first of its kind held after the 12-day Israeli-imposed war on Iran with the invitees warmly welcoming the event.



