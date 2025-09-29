Sheikh Shahriari: Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Was a Symbol of Islamic Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Shahriari emphasized that Nasrallah’s exceptional character transcended sectarian and geographic boundaries, becoming an inspirational figure for Muslims and freedom-seekers worldwide. He noted that through his actions, Nasrallah proved that the common enemy targets all Islamic denominations.



Highlighting Nasrallah’s unparalleled role in promoting intra-Islamic unity, Shahriari stated that the martyr consistently advocated for solidarity among the Islamic Ummah in the face of the Zionist regime and deeply understood the strategic depth of resistance. He was not only a military commander but also a unifying thinker whose vision of Muslim unity instilled fear in the enemy.



Shahriari added that Nasrallah’s sacrifices complemented the luminous path of Imam Khomeini and continued the legacy of great martyrs such as Sayyed Abbas Mousavi.



He affirmed that the banner of resistance raised by Nasrallah is now held high by the youth of Hezbollah and other regional fighters with even greater strength and determination.



In conclusion, Shahriari stressed that Nasrallah’s martyrdom is not the end of the road, but rather a new driving force for the resistance. He stated that his pure blood will further nourish the tree of Islamic unity and awakening, and that his path will continue until the complete defeat of the Zionist regime and the collapse of imperialist projects.



