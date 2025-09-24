Sacred Defense Week Marks Enduring National Unity - Senior Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian cleric has praised the Sacred Defense Week, emphasizing that the defense of the Islamic Republic will persist across all fields.

Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, made the remarks in a message posted on his social media account X. His statement coincided with Sacred Defense Week, which honors the sacrifices of Iranians during the eight-year war with Iraq.

He wrote, “Sacred Defense Week is a time to commemorate the heroic resistance, unity, and bravery of the Iranian nation against aggressors. The defense of the homeland continues not only on the battlefield but also in areas of science, culture, and diplomacy.”

September 22nd marks the day when Iraq, under the Baathist regime of former dictator Saddam Hussein, launched a war against Iran. Iranians observe this week to honor the sacrifices made during the eight years of Iraqi-imposed conflict.

/129