Sheikh Shahriari: Islamic unity, an inevitable necessity in field

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has highlighted the unity among Muslims calling that an inevitable necessity in action.

Hujjat-ul-Islamc Hamid Shahriari made the remarks in his opening speech at the 39th Islamic Unity Conference underway in TehranAccording to the cleric the 39th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference is held with a focus on the issue of Palestine.



He said,” The objective of the past five meetings was unty of the Islamic nation and moving towards the Qur’anic concept of unified ummah as well as the union of Islamic countries.



Hujjat-ul-Islam Shahriari said,” At this critical juncture that the world is experiencing an open conflict, the topic of unity is discussed and needed more than ever.”



He called the materialization of Islamic unity as an inevitable necessity.



The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought felicitated the participants and Muslims across the globe on the advent of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).



The 39th Islamic Unity entitled ‘1500th Birth Anniversary of Prophet of Mercy and Islamic Ummah’ is underway in the Iranian capital Tehran on September 8-10, 2025.



The event convenes hundreds of Muslim figures, officials and elites from across the globe to discuss the Muslim world issues and ways to boost solidarity among different denominations.



/129