AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Russia on Thursday accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his wife, Elena, of bearing responsibility for crimes committed against Ukrainian children, rejecting Kyiv’s long-standing claims that Russia has kidnapped minors.

Speaking at a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described allegations of Ukrainian children being abducted by Russia as “fabricated,” saying the narrative is promoted by Ukrainian officials, including the president’s wife, across international platforms.

Zakharova said the real threat to Ukrainian children comes from what she called Zelensky’s “anti-people regime,” arguing that the country’s leadership is responsible for widespread abuses affecting minors.

“Those on Bankova Street are trying to hide their own crimes against children, but facts are stubborn,” she said, according to TASS, adding that Ukrainian authorities will not be able to conceal the truth.

She accused officials, educators, bloggers, and language activists of bullying and insulting Russian-speaking children, labeling them as “wrong” and in need of correction. Zakharova said such practices amount to the forced alteration of linguistic identity and echo ideologies associated with Nazism in the 1930s and 1940s.

Zakharova also alleged that children are subjected to psychological abuse in Ukrainian nationalist battalions’ camps, where minors are taught to hate Russians and are exposed to what she described as “monstrous” experiments.

She claimed these activities include forcing children to harm animals as part of efforts to desensitize them and manipulate their emotions, accusing Ukrainian authorities of systematically damaging the well-being of minors.

**************

End/ 345C