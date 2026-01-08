Reports: HTS‑Backed Authorities in Damascus Allow Israel to Open Office in Syrian Capital

AhlulBayt News Agency: Media reports on Wednesday indicated that the HTS‑led administration in Damascus has agreed to allow the Israeli regime to establish an office in the Syrian capital — a development that, if confirmed, would mark a dramatic shift after decades of hostility.

According to Mehr, a Syrian source close to self‑declared “President” Abu Mohammad Jolani — recently known as Ahmed al‑Shara — told Israeli outlets in the occupied territories that Damascus is open to a U.S.-backed initiative aimed at deepening Syrian‑American ties. The plan reportedly includes creating a joint security and military operations room designed to stabilize southern Syria and dismantle outlawed armed groups.

According to the source, the authorities in Damascus would not oppose Israel opening a liaison office in the capital, so long as it does not carry formal diplomatic status.

Israeli channel i24 reported that such a step would represent an unprecedented form of engagement between Israel and Syria, suggesting the possibility of limited but direct coordination between the two sides.

The same source also claimed that Israel has asked Washington to postpone finalizing a separate security agreement between Syria and the Kurdish‑led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) until Tel Aviv completes its own security arrangement with Damascus.

