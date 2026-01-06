Baghdad Friday Prayer Leader Urges Vigilance Against Foreign Influence, Media Manipulation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Baghdad’s Friday prayer leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi, has warned that Iraq and the wider region are entering a critical phase marked by major political and strategic developments, calling on the public and political elites to exercise vigilance, awareness, and responsibility.

In his Friday sermon, Ayatollah Mousavi said the rapid and interconnected events unfolding in recent days underscore the urgent need for clarity and a conscious reading of domestic and regional developments. He cautioned against superficial analyses and what he described as misleading media narratives that obscure the true nature of ongoing transformations.

“What we are witnessing cannot be understood in isolation,” he said. “These developments are part of large-scale projects aimed at reshaping influence and power dynamics across the region.”

Iraqi Political Process and Foreign Influence

Referring to recent developments in the Iraqi parliament, including the selection of the speaker and deputy speakers, Ayatollah Mousavi said the process remains consistent with the political patterns imposed on Iraq over the past two decades.

He criticized the quota-based system governing Iraq’s political structure, describing it as a foreign-imposed framework—particularly influenced by the United States—that prioritizes factional and sectarian considerations over national interests. According to him, this system continues to marginalize the genuine rights of the majority of Iraqi society.

He also stressed that accusations against political figures must be grounded in verifiable legal evidence. “Either allegations are proven through lawful procedures or they are dismissed,” he said, warning that leaving public opinion in a state of ambiguity amounts to disregard for both society and state institutions.

Call for Sovereign Government Formation

Looking ahead to the next phase of government formation, especially the selection of the prime minister and key cabinet posts, Ayatollah Mousavi said objective and national criteria must guide the process.

He emphasized the need for a government based on full national sovereignty and independence—one that reflects a purely domestic will and is free from foreign interference. “Without such foundations, genuine political stability will remain unattainable,” he warned.

Psychological Warfare and Media Manipulation

Ayatollah Mousavi also cautioned against the growing influence of individuals on social media who claim prophetic insight into future events, describing such discourse as unscientific and incompatible with Islamic teachings.

He said some of these figures are being exploited by international intelligence agencies to spread fear, despair, and narratives of inevitable war and destruction. Islamic teachings, he stressed, emphasize human responsibility and agency, not submission to superstition or media exaggeration.

“The constant promotion of imminent wars and widespread devastation is a form of psychological warfare,” he said, “aimed at breaking the morale of nations—particularly those aligned with resistance.”

Palestine, Somaliland, and Regional Realignments

Turning to regional developments, Ayatollah Mousavi strongly criticized the Israeli regime’s move to recognize the so-called “Somaliland,” describing it as a strategic step linked to broader plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza and the West Bank.

He said such projects, which have failed in the past, are now being repackaged in new forms, but insisted that the Palestinian people cannot be uprooted from their land.

According to Ayatollah Mousavi, the Israeli regime, having suffered setbacks due to Yemeni Ansarullah operations and the disruption of shipping routes in the Red Sea, is seeking alternative strategic footholds in the Horn of Africa. After failing in Djibouti, he said, Tel Aviv has turned to Somaliland as a potential geopolitical and security extension aimed at confronting the Yemeni resistance.

He linked these moves to the ideology of “Greater Israel,” which he said is based on territorial expansion, altering regional realities, and encircling key countries such as Egypt and Sudan, often in coordination with Ethiopia, particularly in relation to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Competing Regional Axes

Ayatollah Mousavi outlined what he described as the emergence of two regional axes. The first, he said, accepts normalization with Israel in the form of conditional engagement without full submission, led by countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The second axis, he added, embraces full Israeli dominance and includes the United Arab Emirates and other actors.

He said ongoing tensions in southern Yemen are also part of this broader regional competition.

Iraq’s Distinct Position

The Baghdad Friday prayer leader stressed that Iraq occupies a unique position in the region due to two decisive factors: its religious authority and an informed, politically conscious population.

He said Washington is fully aware of the influence of Iraq’s religious leadership, adding that claims about allowing Iraqis to freely choose their prime minister are not acts of goodwill, but rather admissions of US inability to impose its will on the Iraqi people.

Addressing calls for disarming resistance groups, Ayatollah Mousavi dismissed them as media-driven narratives disconnected from realities on the ground. He described the Popular Mobilization Forces as a mass-based national institution that plays a central role in safeguarding Iraq’s security.

“No honorable patriot can accept ignoring or undermining this force,” he said, noting that even US political actors distinguish between the PMF and other armed groups.

Iran and the Axis of Resistance

Regarding Iran, Ayatollah Mousavi rejected claims of widespread unrest or imminent threats to the political system, calling them fabrications aimed at shaping public perception. He pointed to the massive public participation in religious events as clear evidence of Iran’s political and social stability.

In his concluding remarks, he addressed recent developments along Syria’s coast and the movement of Alawite forces, describing them as deeply concerning for Western and Israeli projects in the region.

He predicted a strong return of the axis of resistance to Syria, saying this would restore regional balance and lead to the emergence of new deterrence equations against the Israeli regime.

