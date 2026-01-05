Iraqi PM: General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis Key to Victory Over Daesh

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al‑Soudani said the decisive victory over the Daesh terrorist group (ISIS) was achieved thanks to Iran’s support and the efforts of the Resistance Front’s late commanders, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis. He made the remarks during a ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of their martyrdom, held Sunday at the Al‑Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad with the participation of senior military and civilian officials.

Al‑Soudani emphasized that Iraq remains the cornerstone of regional stability, warning that the Zionist regime seeks to carry out “evil plans” to destabilize the country. He recalled the January 3, 2020 assassination of Soleimani, commander of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, and al‑Muhandis, deputy commander of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units, in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. Both leaders were central figures in the fight against Daesh.

“Six years ago, in a violation of national sovereignty and a brutal act of aggression, Abu Mahdi al‑Muhandis and General Qassem Soleimani were martyred,” al‑Soudani said. “Martyr Soleimani’s services are immense, and no one can deny them, until he was martyred on Iraqi soil. Martyr al‑Muhandis sacrificed everything he had for Iraq and its sovereignty.”

The commemoration was attended by Iraqi President Abdul‑Latif Rashid, Speaker of Parliament Haibat al‑Halbousi, Head of the Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zaidan, leader of the Hikma Movement Ammar al‑Hakim, and Head of the Popular Mobilization Units Falih al‑Fayyadh. The event was described as a renewal of collective memory regarding the foreign‑backed plot of Daesh to fragment West Asia.

