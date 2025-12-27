Muqtada al-Sadr rejects normalization with Israel as crime under Iraqi law

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Iraqi cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has strongly rejected normalization of relations with Israel, declaring that such normalization with Tel Aviv is a crime punishable under Iraqi law.

He urged officials and relevant institutions to immediately carry out their responsibilities regarding any request for normalization with the Zionist regime.

The leader of the Sadrist movement emphasized that normalization and granting legitimacy to it have no place in Iraq.

His remarks came in response to statements made by Louis Raphael Sako, head of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq, during a Christmas ceremony at St. Joseph Church.

Sako, speaking at the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani and other political and religious leaders, said: “Mr. Prime Minister, I wish to speak about normalization of relations, and we hope this will take place under Iraq’s new government.”

He added: “Iraq is the land of prophets, and the Talmud, the Jewish holy book, was written in Babylon, near here. The world should come to Iraq, not elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister al-Sudani, speaking at the same ceremony in St. Joseph Church in Baghdad, stressed: “We do not need normalization of relations; what we need is brotherhood, compassion, coexistence, and adherence to Sharia and the constitution.”

He further stated: “The term normalization and reconciliation have no place in Iraq’s vocabulary, because it refers to an occupying regime that violates the sanctity of land and humanity, and all values and divine religions oppose it.”

