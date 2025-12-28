  1. Home
German journalist reveals systematic abuse by Israeli forces after Gaza flotilla raid

28 December 2025 - 10:05
News ID: 1766985
Source: News Websites
German journalist Anna Liedtke, detained during the Gaza Freedom Flotilla in 2025, revealed she was raped by Israeli forces. She spoke out to represent Palestinian victims of sexual violence, describing the assault as part of systemic abuse in Israeli prisons.

AhlulBayt News Agency: German journalist Anna Liedtke, a member of the Freedom Coalition Flotilla that attempted to break the Israeli blockade of Gaza, has revealed that she was raped by Israeli forces.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the assault, Liedtke said she was sexually abused after being abducted from her Gaza-bound humanitarian ship.

The 25-year-old explained that she was detained for five days after Israeli forces intercepted the aid vessel in the fall of 2025, about 100 nautical miles off Gaza’s coast, and arrested activists onboard.

Liedtke said she chose to speak out in solidarity with Palestinian victims of sexual violence committed by Israeli forces.

“We were transferred from one prison to another, and during the strip searches I was raped,” she stated.

She described the assault as part of a broader pattern of systemic abuse rather than an isolated incident.

“I speak out on behalf of Palestinian men and women who have endured sexual violence and torture in prisons,” she added, referring to those still incarcerated.

Liedtke emphasized that perpetrators of such crimes should bear the shame, not the victims.

She also cited testimonies from Palestinian detainees, particularly female prisoners, who reported sexual abuse by Israeli forces in detention facilities.

