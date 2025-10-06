British Journalist Yvonne Ridley Missing After Israel Attack Global Sumud Flotilla

AhlulBayt News Agency: British journalist and activist Yvonne Ridley has gone missing after being detained by Israeli forces during her participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at reaching the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to media reports citing sources on Sunday, Ridley, 67, was scheduled to be deported to Istanbul by Israeli authorities but vanished during the transfer process. Her current location remains unknown.

Ridley had been held at the infamous Ketziot prison, where she was on hunger strike and reportedly denied access to her regular medication.

She was granted consular access on Friday, during which officials described her detention conditions as “deeply concerning.”

Her family has been informed that she has faced “aggressive” and “intimidating” treatment while in custody.

Reports indicate that Israeli prison staff confiscated her medication and offered substitutes, which Ridley refused to take.

She was among nearly 500 participants in the historic flotilla mission seeking to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The convoy was intercepted by Israeli forces overnight between Wednesday and Thursday while sailing in international waters, just short of reaching Gaza.

The Israeli military seized over 40 boats and detained the activists, transferring them to Israeli-occupied territories.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly praised the military for its interception of the Sumud Flotilla, despite its operation taking place in international waters.

Many of the detained activists were sent to Ketziot prison in the Negev desert, a facility known for documented human rights violations.

On Friday, far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the prison, where he reiterated his stance that the flotilla activists should be treated as “terrorists” and imprisoned for “a few months.”

During his visit, the imprisoned activists confronted Ben-Gvir and chanted “Free Palestine” directly at him.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas issued a statement strongly condemning Ben-Gvir’s visit to the detention center.

Hamas accused the minister of attempting to portray a false image of victory over peaceful activists, while his regime faces increasing global isolation.

The group also called for Ben-Gvir to be held accountable for his insults against the international humanitarian participants.

