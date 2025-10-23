Palestinian prisoners face ‘inhumane conditions’ in Negev Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Prisoners’ Affairs Commission on Wednesday revealed “deteriorating humanitarian and health conditions” experienced by Palestinian prisoners inside the Negev Desert Prison, Southern occupied Palestine.

In a statement issued today, the commission described the environment as “a slowly killing environment managed by a policy of deliberate neglect and systematic abuse governed by the Israeli prisons administration.”

The statement reported that living conditions have reached inhumane levels, with skin diseases widely spreading due to “lack of hygiene and shortage of sterilization materials,” and health deterioration resulting from “small, poor-quality, and inedible” food portions.

The commission stressed the presence of deliberate medical neglect, where sick prisoners are prevented from receiving necessary treatment and chronic cases are ignored. It also noted the continued raids by Israeli suppression units into prisoner sections and the assault of prisoners.

The commission held the occupation authorities fully responsible for the safety of the nearly 9,000 prisoners, calling on international human rights and humanitarian organizations for immediate intervention to stop these violations, which contradict international laws.

