Human Rights Groups Warn of Unprecedented Persecution of Muslims Under Modi Government in India

AhlulBayt News Agency: Human rights organizations have warned that the persecution of Muslims in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has reached unprecedented levels, targeting minorities with actions ranging from the destruction of mosques to an increase in hate-driven killings.

international human rights organizations are reporting a rise in the repression of Muslims and other minorities in India under Modi's rule, coinciding with a "democratic regression" in the country.

The 2025 Democracy Report by the V-Dem Institute describes India as having "electoral autocracy" for the ninth consecutive year and warns of the closure of freedom of expression and the rising hate speech against religious minorities.

Human rights groups emphasize that stringent laws like the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and NSA (National Security Act) have been misused to silence critics and Muslim activists. According to an APCR (a non-governmental human rights organization in India) report, in the first year of Modi’s third term, 947 hate crimes were recorded, with the majority of victims being Muslims. In 25 cases, the victims were killed, and all these victims were Muslims.

Multiple reports have highlighted the destruction of Muslim homes, businesses, and even mosques under the pretext of "anti-encroachment drives," which human rights groups describe as a tool for pressuring religious minorities.

The 2025 Global Torture Index has classified India as a "high-risk country," and a recent study by Common Cause shows that Muslims, along with Dalits and Adivasis, are the most frequent victims of torture and death in police custody.

In the states of Manipur and Ladakh, which have seen ethnic and religious tensions, international bodies have reported the use of lethal force by the Indian government, widespread arrests, internet shutdowns, and violations of citizens' rights.

The Manipur conflict, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of 60,000 people. The destruction of hundreds of religious sites, including churches and two synagogues, is seen as a symbol of the deepening crisis of minority rights in India.

On the international stage, India is also facing accusations of "extraterritorial repression." The case involving the attempted assassination of Sikh activist Gurnam Singh Panon in the United States and court rulings in Canada and the United States against Indian intelligence officials has raised serious questions about Modi's government’s role in international assassination operations.