Bollywood Actor’s Anti-Muslim Remarks Spark National Outrage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amid rising global condemnation of hate speeches by right-wing leaders, actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has sparked controversy with inflammatory remarks during a BJP workers’ convention in Howrah, West Bengal. His statements, which targeted Muslims and migrants, have drawn widespread criticism from opposition parties and secular groups, who accuse him of promoting division and fear.

The meeting, held at the Indian Medical Association Hall in Howrah Maidan, was part of the BJP’s campaign outreach. During his speech, Mithun Chakraborty sharply attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of spreading lies and misleading the public. “The TMC is playing the politics of intimidation and misleading people by spreading lies,” he declared to loud applause from party workers.

However, the actor’s comments soon turned communal. He questioned why TMC leaders were protesting over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and related issues. “The Election Commission has never said that Hindus or Muslims of India will be stopped from voting. So why are TMC leaders on the streets? Are they protesting for foreigners?” he asked.

He went on to claim that Hindus from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh should be granted Indian citizenship and voting rights, while “foreign Muslims” should not. “If Hindus from those countries come here, they are religious refugees and deserve the right to vote. But foreign citizens cannot be granted this right,” Mithun said.

These remarks triggered a sharp response from opposition leaders and Muslim community representatives. Mohammed Salim, a senior CPI(M) leader, criticised Mithun’s statement, saying, “By calling Muslims foreigners, he has insulted millions of Indian citizens whose families have lived in Bengal for centuries. This is nothing but an attempt to divide people on religious lines.”

Political observers believe that such rhetoric is part of a wider campaign by right-wing forces to polarise voters in West Bengal before the upcoming local elections. Prof Abul Kalam, a political analyst at Calcutta University, noted, “This pattern of speeches is not new. Every time elections approach, BJP leaders raise communal issues to distract people from real problems like unemployment, inflation, and governance failures.”

During the same address, Mithun alleged that “West Bengal is turning into Bangladesh”, claiming that illegal immigrants were changing the state’s demography. “West Bengal has become a haven for Bangladeshi Muslims who crossed the border illegally,” he said. “They are living here comfortably, but no one says anything.”

His remarks provoked strong condemnation from human rights activists. Advocate Nusrat Jahan, a member of the West Bengal Minority Council, said, “Such language is dangerous. It portrays Muslims as outsiders and encourages hatred. Mithun Chakraborty should remember that Indian Muslims are as much sons and daughters of this soil as anyone else.”

At the press interaction following his speech, Mithun blamed the TMC’s “politics of fear” for suicides in the state, claiming that “people are dying because of the atmosphere of terror created by the ruling party.” When asked by journalists whether his own speech could worsen tensions, Mithun replied defensively, “I only speak the truth. The TMC’s sympathy for non-Indian Muslims is destroying Bengal.”

The Trinamool Congress rejected Mithun’s allegations outright. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “BJP leaders like Mithun Chakraborty are trying to ignite communal hatred. Bengal’s people have always believed in unity, and they will not fall for such divisive politics.”

Across West Bengal, reactions to Mithun’s statement were mixed. While BJP supporters defended him as “speaking for national interests,” several ordinary citizens expressed disappointment. Sajid Khan, a shopkeeper in Howrah, said, “It hurts when someone like Mithun da, whom we admired for years, talks like this. Muslims here are born in India. We are not foreigners.”

Social media platforms also saw an outpouring of anger, with hashtags like #StopHateSpeech and #MithunChakraborty trending across India. Several posts criticised him for abandoning the secular ideals that once defined his public image.

Observers say the controversy once again highlights the increasing communalisation of political discourse in India. While many politicians once spoke proudly of “Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb”—the shared Hindu-Muslim cultural harmony of Bengal—today, few dare to defend it publicly.

In recent months, international rights organisations have also raised concerns about hate speech in India. The United Nations Human Rights Office and Amnesty International have repeatedly urged Indian authorities to curb incitement and protect the rights of minorities.

As the debate intensifies, questions remain about whether leaders like Mithun Chakraborty will face consequences for their remarks. For now, the comments have once again deepened the fault lines between communities in a state long known for its cultural coexistence.

“Politics should unite people, not divide them,” said Maulana Shafiq Rahman, a cleric from Howrah. “If leaders continue speaking like this, they will destroy the peace of Bengal that our ancestors built with love and sacrifice.”