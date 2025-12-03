Bangladesh Imamiyya Ulema Council welcomes new Iranian ambassador in Dhaka

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Bangladesh Imamiyya Ulema Council has formally welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Dhaka, marking a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral cultural and religious ties.

In an official ceremony held in the Bangladeshi capital, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ibrahim Khalil Razavi, Chairman of the Bangladesh Imamiyya Ulema Council, received the new Iranian envoy with a bouquet of flowers, expressing respect and congratulations as he begins his diplomatic mission. Dr. Abdul Quddus Badsha, Secretary General of the Council, also attended the event and underscored the importance of consolidating the longstanding friendship between the two nations.

The ceremony was also attended by Hojatoleslam Shahbudin Mashayekhi, Representative of the Al-Mustafa International University in Bangladesh, who highlighted the vital role of scientific and educational cooperation as a bridge between Iran and Bangladesh. He pointed to growing interest in academic exchanges, religious scholarship, and cultural programs that have contributed to deeper mutual understanding.

During the meeting, the delegation held discussions with the Iranian ambassador on expanding cooperation in religious, cultural, and educational arenas. Both sides emphasized the importance of utilizing existing institutional capacities to broaden collaboration and encourage people-to-people engagement.

Officials of the Bangladesh Imamiyya Ulema Council voiced optimism that the new ambassador’s tenure will usher in stronger diplomatic momentum, leading to practical and sustained cooperation. They expressed confidence that both countries will witness tangible progress in scientific collaboration, cultural initiatives, and religious dialogue.

The Council’s leaders also praised Iran’s longstanding contributions to academic and theological education through platforms such as Al-Mustafa International University, affirming that such frameworks can further support joint projects, scholarly exchanges, and community-level engagement.

The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, served as a demonstration of the commitment by both parties to deepen solidarity and strengthen interaction not only between governments but also between religious institutions and cultural organizations.

Officials noted that continued collaboration between Iran and Bangladesh—two nations with rich religious and cultural traditions—has the potential to contribute to broader regional understanding and interfaith cooperation.

The welcoming ceremony concluded with mutual expressions of goodwill and a shared commitment to advancing bilateral ties in the months ahead.

