Online seminary courses launched for Bangladeshi graduates of Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Office of the Representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in Bangladesh has launched a series of online academic courses aimed at strengthening the scholarly connection of Bangladeshi graduates of the Qom Seminary and enhancing their academic and religious knowledge.

The initiative seeks to ensure that students who have completed their studies in Qom remain actively engaged in the seminary’s intellectual environment while addressing the evolving educational and religious needs of the Bangladeshi community.

Under the program, key topics relevant to the religious and cultural context of Bangladesh are identified through field research, and leading scholars from the Qom Seminary are invited to teach them. Participation in the courses is mandatory for all eligible students.

The first course in the series — “Quranic Concepts with an Approach to Responding to Doubts and Methodology for Facing Qur’anic Doubts” — is being conducted by Hojatoleslam Rostamnejad, head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Research Center and a faculty member of Al-Mustafa International University. The ten-session course, held three times a week, has received strong participation and positive feedback from students.

The second course in the program, to be led by Professor Tohidi, will begin in the coming weeks and focus on “Doubts about the News Movement in Bangladesh.”

