Iran requests increased Hajj Quota in line with population size

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation has called on Saudi Arabia to increase Iran’s Hajj pilgrim quota in proportion to the country’s population.

In a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tehran, Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, Iran’s Hajj chief, Alireza Rashidian, cited last year’s pilgrim services as positive and said the two countries’ cooperation was “excellent and constructive”.

Rashidian commented that Iran had received the “Labaytum Award” for pilgrim services and requested a quota increase for Hajj 1445/2025 in line with Iran’s population size. Last year, Iran’s quota stood at approximately 85,000 pilgrims.

He also raised operational issues such as utilising Ta’if airport for Iranian pilgrims and negotiating with Saudi airlines for flight capacity.

Ambassador al-Anzi congratulated Rashidian on his appointment and said he hoped for “continuation of positive operational cooperation” for the upcoming pilgrimage.

Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) is expected to begin around May 24, 2026, with the Day of Arafah likely on May 26 and Eid al-Adha on May 27.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage draws millions of Muslims to Mecca each year.

