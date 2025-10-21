Islamic Jihad: Rafah shelling violates ceasefire, part of pre-planned scheme

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said on Monday that the Israeli military’s renewed shelling of Rafah in Gaza yesterday was part of a pre-planned Zionist scheme to deliberately violate the ceasefire agreement.

“The Israeli enemy wants the suffering of Gaza’s residents to continue by violating the agreement,” Islamic Jihad Movement’s spokesperson Mohammad Al-Hajj Mousa, said

Al-Hajj Mousa also emphasized that “there is no clause in the ceasefire agreement that obligates the resistance to hand over the bodies of Israeli captives simultaneously with the release of live prisoners.”

He affirmed that “the claims made by the Israeli and US governments that aid to Gaza is linked to the return of prisoners’ bodies are untrue.”

.......................

End/ 257