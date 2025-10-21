Mamusta Bahmani: Unity is Shield Against Zionist Sedition

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mamusta Eqbal Bahmani, representative of the people of Kurdistan in Iran’s Assembly of Experts, condemned the recent crime as a direct assault on Islamic unity and religious awakening. He emphasized the crucial role scholars play in confronting the sedition of groups affiliated with the Zionist regime.

Bahmani stated, “The enemies of Islam fear the influence of scholars and their ability to unite communities. That is why they resort to assassinating religious figures—to silence voices of awakening and create division among Muslims.”

He stressed that Islamic unity is the most effective response to the conspiracies of adversaries. “Now more than ever, the Muslim Ummah must rise above secondary differences and focus on shared foundations—such as the Quran, the Qibla, the Prophet, and the Sharia. For the forces of disbelief, there is no difference between Shia and Sunni; their goal is to destroy Islam and weaken Muslim strength.”

Bahmani urged young people to remain alert to the deception of extremist groups. “True jihad is the defense of faith, homeland, and human dignity—not bloodshed and violence. Scholars have illuminated the correct path through authentic jurisprudence and must remain close to the people.”

He concluded by declaring that unity is the key to dignity and security for the Islamic Ummah. “When Muslims stand together, their fists grow stronger against the mouths of Islam’s enemies.”

Bahmani reaffirmed the commitment of Sunni scholars to the guidance of the Supreme Leader and the continuation of the Islamic Republic. He called on security, military, and judicial authorities to firmly punish those misled individuals responsible for this heinous act.

/129