Hamas: Israel Intensifies Violations of Gaza Ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said in a statement that Israeli occupiers have intensified their deliberate policy of undermining the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, accusing the regime of pursuing forced relocation of residents from the strip.

Hamas warned that Israel’s continuous evasion of its commitments undermines any real opportunity to halt aggression, urging the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and not remain silent in the face of crimes against civilians in Gaza.

The statement said Israel is not adhering to any of its obligations under the ceasefire, continuing policies of killing and starving the Palestinian people. Hamas noted that violations have expanded with escalated civilian casualties and the destruction of the yellow line in Khan Younis.

It added that Israel persists in closing the Rafah crossing and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid, constituting a breach of the agreement to halt the war. Hamas described these aggressions as a deliberate policy aimed at sabotaging an accord signed by all parties.

The movement called on mediators, guarantor countries, and participants of the Sharm el‑Sheikh talks to exert pressure on Israel to stop its aggressions and violations of the ceasefire.

.....................

