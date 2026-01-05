Clashes Erupt Between Israeli Police, Ultra‑Orthodox Protesters in Jerusalem

AhlulBayt News Agency: Clashes erupted between Israeli police and ultra-Orthodox Jews protesters (‘Haredim’) who oppose military service, in front of a recruitment office in Jerusalem.

According to the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, police used wastewater in an attempt to disperse the Haredim, who tried to block the road at the entrance to the recruitment office.

The newspaper also reported that one protester was arrested during clashes with police.

Meanwhile, the official broadcasting authority reported that hundreds of students from religious ‘Yeshiva’ schools staged a protest in Kiryat Ono, near Tel Aviv.

In Jerusalem, they also tried to block the path at the entrance to the city’s recruitment office in the Tel Hashomer area of the city, where confrontations between police and protesters were recorded.

