Iran Armed Forces Chief: US, Israel Turn to Soft War After Defeat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has said that the United States and the Israeli regime have shifted their focus toward creating insecurity inside Iran following what he described as their defeat in the 12-day war in June 2025.

According to Mehr, speaking at a ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Major General Mousavi stated that after failing on the battlefield, Washington and the Zionist regime turned to soft warfare methods in an attempt to compensate for their losses. He said their current strategy centers on fomenting unrest and instability through non-military means.

He explained that after becoming disillusioned with what he called a fruitless invasion during the imposed 12-day war and suffering a decisive defeat, the US and the Israeli regime placed a new plan on their agenda. According to Mousavi, this plan relies on soft war tools, economic pressure, and psychological operations to provoke riots and undermine security inside the country.

Mousavi noted that when some shopkeepers staged lawful and legitimate protests aimed at stabilizing the rial’s exchange rate and improving business conditions, hostile elements sought to exploit the situation. He said trained operatives were quickly deployed to disrupt public security and peaceful daily life by misusing protest gatherings through psychological operations and cognitive warfare.

However, he added that the Iranian people, fully aware of the enemy’s intentions, clearly separated themselves from those attempting to incite unrest.

The senior military official stressed that Iran’s law enforcement forces, with the support of the public, will thwart the plans of rioters. He added that the Iranian nation will demonstrate what he described as revolutionary conduct in confronting those who act disrespectfully toward the country and its people.

