Former Friday prayer leader of Grand Mosque in Karachi passes away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Mahmoud Mousavi, former Friday prayer leader and imam of the Grand Mosque in Karachi, has passed away due to influenza (Flu).

This international preacher had suffered from a lung condition since his time on the battlefronts during the Iran–Iraq war, struggling with shortness of breath for many years. Nevertheless, he never abandoned his missionary and religious activities.

At the request of the people of Karachi, Hujjat al-Islam Mousavi served for ten years as the Friday prayer leader and imam of the city’s Grand Mosque. Before him, his father, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyed Fazel Mousavi had held the same position for five years upon the invitation of al-Mustafa International University. He continued in this role until his death, after which, at the request of the local community, the responsibility was entrusted to his son, Sayyed Mahmoud Mousavi.

