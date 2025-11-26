Karachi witnesses rise in Shia targeted killings: Pakistani cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Allama Nazir Abbas, Central Additional Secretary of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, expressed deep concern over a resurgence of Shia-targeted killings in Karachi.

He reported that three innocent Shia youths were killed in the last ten days, raising alarm within the Jafariya community.

He called on the Sindh government and security forces to take immediate action against the perpetrators and their accomplices, ensuring justice for the victims and safeguarding the community against further violence.

....................

End/ 257