Home News Service Pictures Photos: Mourning Majlis on Martyrdom of Hazrat Fatima at Jafar Tayyar Imambargah in Karachi, Pakistan 8 November 2025 - 11:11 News ID: 1747907 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Large crowd of Fatimi mourners in Karachi, Pakistan Photos: Mourning gathering on martyrdom of Lady Fatima at Imambargah Shuhada Karbala in Karachi, Pakistan Photos: Martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra in Nishtar Park of Karachi, with a large number of mourners Photos: Mourning Ceremony on Martyrdom of Lady Fatima Held at Imam Bargah Ali Raza in Karachi, Pakistan Photos: Spiritual conference on 'Nahj al-Balagha' held in Karachi with participation of Shia and Sunni scholars
Your Comment