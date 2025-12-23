  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Yemeni Deputy FM Warns Against UAE Plans

23 December 2025 - 10:29
News ID: 1765126
Source: Yemen Press
Yemeni Deputy FM Warns Against UAE Plans

Deputy Foreign Minister Mustafa al-Numan warned of UAE policies in Yemen, saying they could trigger a broad national alliance to defend unity. He stressed that preserving Yemen’s unity is a non-negotiable priority. His remarks were viewed as an indirect warning to the UAE amid rising coalition disputes over Yemen’s future.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Foreign Minister of the Aden-based government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, Mustafa al-Numan, warned on Monday about the consequences of what he described as “UAE plans” in Yemen.

In a statement, he noted that the continuation of such policies could lead to the formation of a broad national alliance aimed at defending the unity of the country.

Al-Numan told Al-Arabiya TV that there may be a possible rapprochement between the unitary forces within the camp of legitimacy and the government in Sanaa if threats against Yemen’s unity and sovereignty escalate.

He emphasized that safeguarding the unity of the nation is a national priority that cannot be compromised, regardless of political differences.

These remarks were seen as an indirect warning to the UAE, reflecting the growing disputes within the coalition over Yemen’s future and its political arrangements.

/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha