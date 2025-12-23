Yemeni Deputy FM Warns Against UAE Plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Foreign Minister of the Aden-based government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, Mustafa al-Numan, warned on Monday about the consequences of what he described as “UAE plans” in Yemen.

In a statement, he noted that the continuation of such policies could lead to the formation of a broad national alliance aimed at defending the unity of the country.

Al-Numan told Al-Arabiya TV that there may be a possible rapprochement between the unitary forces within the camp of legitimacy and the government in Sanaa if threats against Yemen’s unity and sovereignty escalate.

He emphasized that safeguarding the unity of the nation is a national priority that cannot be compromised, regardless of political differences.

These remarks were seen as an indirect warning to the UAE, reflecting the growing disputes within the coalition over Yemen’s future and its political arrangements.

