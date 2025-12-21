UAE Accused of Targeting Pro‑Palestinian Voices in France

AhlulBayt News Agency: An investigative report by the “Dark Box” platform has revealed a coordinated campaign led by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to target political and media figures in France who support the Palestinian cause, particularly the leftist party France Unbowed (La France Insoumise).

Following public remarks by Jean‑Luc Mélenchon that his party had become a “UAE target,” France Unbowed filed an official complaint with the French Public Prosecutor. This came after fabricated allegations of financial crimes against MP Carlos Martens Bilongo, who had criticized the UAE’s role during COP28.

The investigation points to the use of “camouflaged” digital outlets, including the magazine Écran de Veille and the group Global Watch Analysis. These entities are accused of spreading fear about the “Islamization of France,” employing far‑right rhetoric under the guise of neutral research.

Documents highlight the central role of the Swiss private intelligence firm Alp Services, which reportedly compiled dossiers on thousands of individuals and hundreds of organizations across Europe, linking them forcibly to the Muslim Brotherhood to undermine their political credibility.

Mounting complaints have led the French Ministry of the Interior to open an official inquiry into UAE interference, particularly concerning attempts to influence parliamentary committees.

The investigation frames these actions as part of a wider UAE strategy defined by a “triple alliance”: alignment with “Israel” to pursue pro‑Palestinian voices in Europe, fueling conflicts in Libya, Sudan, and Yemen, and partnering with European far‑right movements to advance anti‑Islamic narratives.

