Yemen Slams Egypt-Israel Gas Deal as “Deal of Shame”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Abdulwahid Abu Ras stated that the gas deal between Egypt and the Zionist entity has brought joy to the heart of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

In remarks to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), Abu Ras said the agreement outwardly carries the name of “gas,” but in reality conceals a shame that will haunt the Egyptian government for generations.

He stressed that it would have been more appropriate for the Egyptian government to fulfill its duty toward the Palestinian people in Gaza, who are suffering from extreme cold and heavy rains while being deprived of basic life-saving necessities under the ongoing siege and aggression by the Zionist entity—an entity, he noted, that Egypt has supplied with tens of billions of dollars, enabling it to continue crimes, corruption, and abuse against Palestinians.

Abu Ras expressed hope that the Egyptian government would reconsider its stance on what he described as a “deal of shame” and move to cancel it.

He concluded by reaffirming Yemen’s principled and unwavering position in support of the Palestinian people and their just cause.

