Hamas Condemns Criminal Israeli Shelling in Al-Tuffah as Massacre

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hamas Movement condemned the Israeli artillery bombardment of the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, which killed several civilians, most of them children, describing it as a brutal massacre and a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement released early Saturday, Hamas said that the Israeli government continues to breach the truce through deliberate and ongoing attacks on civilians in Gaza. The Movement noted that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed since the agreement was announced over two months ago.

The statement also criticized the international community for failing to act, denouncing its silence and inaction in the face of the occupation’s crimes, and labeling the Israeli government as fascist.

Hamas stressed that the Israeli occupation not only targets civilians but also worsens the humanitarian crisis by blocking ambulances and medical teams from reaching bombing sites and hindering rescue efforts, actions that clearly violate international humanitarian law.

The Movement renewed its call on ceasefire guarantors and the US administration to fulfill their responsibilities, urging urgent intervention to stop Netanyahu’s government from imposing conditions that contradict and undermine the ceasefire agreement.

On Friday evening, six Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced families in Al-Tuffah, east of Gaza City.

Israeli forces continue to launch airstrikes across different parts of the Gaza Strip, in ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement signed on October 10.

