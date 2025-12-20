UNRWA Chief: 1.6 million in Gaza still face severe food insecurity

AhlulBayt News Agency: UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned on Friday that 1.6 million people in the Gaza Strip are still facing high levels of severe food insecurity.

Lazzarini added that the latest report from the Integrated Phase Classification on food security highlights the fragility of gains made since the ceasefire in October.

He emphasized that “to end this catastrophe, access for humanitarian supplies must be allowed on a large scale, and aid workers must be enabled to carry out their tasks.”

He also confirmed that UNRWA currently holds food parcels sufficient for 1.1 million people, along with flour that could cover the entire population of Gaza, all awaiting permission to enter the Strip.

