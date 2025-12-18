Gaza death toll rises to over 70,668 amid Israeli war

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has risen to 70,668 martyrs, according to the health ministry’s announcement on Wednesday morning.

The ministry further reported that the total number of wounded has climbed to 171,152 individuals.

In its daily update, the ministry stated that hospitals received the body of one civilian during the past 24 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, at least 394 Palestinians have been killed, 1,075 others injured, and the bodies of 634 martyrs have been recovered.

