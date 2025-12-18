Qatar’s PM Says Israeli Ceasefire Violations ‘Endanger’ Entire Gaza Process

AhlulBayt News Agency: Qatar’s prime minister has warned that daily Israeli breaches of the Gaza ceasefire are threatening the entire agreement, as he called for urgent progress towards the next phase of the deal to end Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the appeal following talks with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday, where he stressed that “delays and ceasefire violations endanger the entire process and place mediators in a difficult position”.

Israel’s regular violations of ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has violated the agreement at least 738 times, killing at least 394 Palestinians and wounding another 1,075.

Chief among them was mounting pressure on Israel to halt ceasefire violations, “most of which have been” committed by Israeli forces, he said.

Discussions also focused on forming an international stabilisation force (ISF), expected to include Indonesian and Turkish troops, though Israel has baulked at Turkiye’s involvement, and on Gaza’s deepening humanitarian crisis, with Qatar urging Washington to press Israel to allow more aid through.

The ceasefire violations reached a critical point over the weekend when Israel assassinated senior Hamas commander Raed Saad in Gaza City.

US President Donald Trump told reporters his administration was “looking into” whether the strike breached the truce, while American officials told US outlet Axios that the White House had sent a sharp rebuke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning him not to “ruin President Trump’s reputation after he brokered the deal”.