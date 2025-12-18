Over 1.5 million displaced face renewed Nakba amid winter tragedies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ismail Al-Thawabteh, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, stated that the recent low-pressure weather system exposed the fragile living conditions imposed on Palestinians, especially displaced families forced to live in worn-out tents and primitive shelters as a result of the Israeli genocide.

In press remarks on Wednesday, Al-Thawabteh explained that the combination of the low-pressure system with widespread infrastructure destruction, unprecedented displacement, and the absence of basic protection has turned weather conditions into a direct threat to civilian lives.

He stressed that the storm highlighted the vulnerability of the population, particularly the displaced, who remain in deteriorated tents and shelters lacking minimum humanitarian safety standards, amid the ongoing closure of crossings and the prevention of shelter and emergency materials from entering Gaza.

The low-pressure system has been affecting Gaza since Monday evening, the second in less than a week, worsening humanitarian conditions as thousands of homes and tents have been damaged.

The first system, named “Byron,” struck on December 10 and lasted three days, killing 14 Palestinians and damaging or flooding 53,000 tents, with losses estimated at $4 million, according to official figures.

Al-Thawabteh emphasized that the impact of both systems was most severe for the displaced, numbering over 1.5 million, who are living in conditions resembling a renewed Nakba, without solutions, protection, or humanitarian prospects.

He described how displacement areas turned into muddy pools, tents were flooded along with bedding, blankets, and food, while medical points were damaged and fragile sources of income destroyed for thousands of families.

He affirmed that the ongoing winter season proves “every new low-pressure system is likely to become another tragedy,” given the continued prevention of the entry of 300,000 tents, caravans, mobile homes, and emergency relief supplies.

