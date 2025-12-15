UN rejects Israel’s unilateral declaration of new Gaza border

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations on Tuesday opposed reports that 'Israel' has unilaterally declared a new border in Gaza following statements by 'Israeli' military chief Eyal Zamir.

Zamir announced that the “yellow line” from US President Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan would now serve as Gaza’s new border, with 'Israel' maintaining “operational control over extensive parts of the Gaza Strip,” Roya News, which focuses on Palestine issue, reported.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters that adopting the yellow line as a new boundary “goes against the spirit and the letter of” the ceasefire agreement. He emphasized that the UN “firmly stands against any change of the borders of Gaza and Israel” and clarified that discussions about Gaza always refer to the original boundary, “not the one within the yellow line.”

Under the ceasefire, which took effect on October 10, 'Israel' continues to occupy more than half of Gaza’s territory, with the yellow line marking military deployment zones separate from areas Palestinians can access.

Phase one of the ceasefire includes the release of 'Israeli' captives in exchange for Palestinian detainees and outlines plans to rebuild Gaza while establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

