UN: Over 1,000 Palestinians displaced in West Bank in 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations announced that Israel has displaced over 1,000 Palestinians since the beginning of this year in the West Bank, within areas classified as "Area C."

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said at a press conference that “based on UN data, more than 1,000 people have been displaced since the beginning of the year in Area C, which constitutes about 60 percent of the West Bank, due to the demolition of their homes.”

He added that attacks by the Israeli army and settlers in the West Bank have escalated over the past two years, coinciding with the war of extermination on Gaza, whose ceasefire came into effect on October 11.

Haq explained that most of the displaced Palestinians had their homes demolished on the pretext of lacking building permits, noting that this level of displacement represents “the second-highest annual rate” recorded since 2009.

The Israeli occupation authorities frequently carry out demolitions of Palestinian homes and buildings in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, claiming they are “unlicensed.”

Official data indicates that the occupation authorities prevent Palestinians from building or carrying out agricultural work in Area C, while obtaining building permits there is almost impossible for Palestinians.

.....................

End/ 257