Pakistani Senator Condemns US Aggression Against Venezuela, Threats Toward Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Speaker of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly, Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, has strongly condemned recent US military actions against Venezuela and what he described as provocative threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning that such measures constitute blatant violations of international law and pose a serious threat to global peace.

In an official statement, Senator Jafari denounced the bombing, economic blockade, and sustained military pressure imposed on Venezuela, stressing that aggression against an independent and sovereign nation is unacceptable under any circumstances.

He said US actions against Venezuela represent a clear breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and universally recognized global norms. According to the senator, Washington’s economic sanctions and military coercion expose the “true face” of the Trump administration’s policies, which he characterized as war-driven, imperialistic, and motivated by oil interests rather than diplomacy.

“The economic blockade and military pressure on Venezuela reveal a policy in which confrontation replaces dialogue, and imperial ambitions are pursued at the expense of international stability,” Jafari stated, adding that such actions are often used to divert public attention from domestic political failures within the United States.

The Pakistani senator further argued that displays of US military power abroad are a reflection of internal political weakness and leadership crises. He warned that such approaches do not enhance global security but instead intensify tensions and push the international community toward greater instability and conflict.

Condemnation of Threats Against Iran

Addressing US threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Senator Jafari described them as another example of what he called Washington’s “double standards and hypocrisy” in international affairs. He criticized attempts to justify interference in Iran’s internal affairs under the pretext of supporting protests, noting that such claims come from a government with a long record of suppressing dissent and inciting violence worldwide.

“Threatening a sovereign state while claiming to support freedom and peace is nothing but blatant hypocrisy,” he said, adding that such rhetoric undermines international trust and exposes the contradiction between US actions and its declared values.

The Speaker of the Pakistan Muslim Unity Assembly warned that these threats constitute a serious danger to global peace and security and are primarily aimed at political posturing and personal propaganda. He also described claims by US leaders to be deserving of international peace awards as “deeply contradictory and increasingly implausible” in light of their policies.

Call for International Action

In concluding remarks, Senator Jafari urged the international community—particularly the United Nations and international human rights organizations—not to remain silent in the face of what he described as continued American aggression. He called for renewed commitment to dialogue, negotiation, and diplomacy as the only viable means of resolving international disputes.

“The world can no longer tolerate new wars or unilateral military actions,” he said, emphasizing that confronting imperialist agendas is an urgent global responsibility.

He further stressed that Pakistan and other free and independent nations must stand in solidarity with oppressed countries and speak with a unified voice in defense of world peace, national sovereignty, and the supremacy of international law.

