Strong condemnation of attack on head of Pakistan’s Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hujjat al-Islam Ahmad Ali Nouri, head of the Assembly of Scholars of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) School in Baltistan, strongly condemned the brutal assault by Punjab security forces against Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafari, head of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen.

He stated that the attack, carried out using toxic water harmful to health, constitutes a blatant violation of Pakistan’s Constitution, human rights, and democratic values, describing it as a clear example of naked fascism and authoritarian thinking.

Nouri added that such violence against an elderly, dignified, and peace-seeking religious and political leader clearly shows Punjab’s failed attempt to suppress dissent through force. He stressed that responsibility for this shameful act lies directly with the Punjab government and its hidden backers, who must be held accountable before the nation.

He emphasized that such methods can neither silence the people’s voice nor halt the struggle for truth and justice, calling for immediate, transparent, and impartial investigations into the incident and decisive legal action against those responsible.

