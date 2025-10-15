Pak Senator: Pro-Israel Elements Leading Pakistan Towards Civil War

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, has warned that those in power who support the Israeli regime are pushing the country towards a civil war, but assured that oppression will not last forever.

In a statement, he strongly condemned the government’s crackdown, direct gunfire, and the martyrdom of innocent participants in a rally in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He said that shooting at defenseless citizens is unacceptable in any civilized, democratic, or Islamic country, calling it a direct attack on the national conscience and the country’s constitutional principles.

Senator Raja Nasir added that the current government, in its desperation to maintain illegitimate power, has devalued the lives of the people and has lost its legitimacy both morally and politically to rule.

He emphasized that the oppressed nation can no longer bear any further tests or political games and demanded the immediate resignation of the government.

He also stated that no aware, honorable, and free person could remain silent in the face of such oppression and barbarity.

In conclusion, he warned that those in power who support Israel are dragging the country towards civil war, but assured that justice, truth, and the voice of the people would ultimately triumph.

He expressed confidence that the enemies of the nation would be exposed in their own conspiracies.