Shia Cleric Blasts on Arrest of Sunni Scholar in Pakistan

In a statement, the Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, said that the arrest and punishment given to Chairman of Sunni Ittehad Council, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, in a baseless and fabricated case is clear evidence of the oppression, injustice, and revengeful attitude of the current ruling system.

He said such actions show that justice no longer prevails in the country — instead, the aim is to silence voices of dissent.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri described the decision against Sahibzada Hamid Raza as a clear example of injustice, state fascism, and tyranny. He said that Sahibzada Hamid Raza is not only a brave, fearless, and patriotic politician, but also a religious leader with a clear conscience who has always raised his voice for truth, justice, and unity among Muslims.

He further said that this verdict is not only an insult to law and justice, but also a stain on democracy and human dignity. He urged all patriotic and freedom-loving citizens not to remain silent spectators but to raise their voices against this system of oppression.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri added that in the past, too, the MWM has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Sahibzada Hamid Raza and the Sunni Ittehad Council in the struggle for truth and principles — and even today, they remain firm and united with the same commitment and determination. He said, “Standing against oppression is the demand of faith and national honor, and we will never back down from this duty.”