Shia Senator: Pakistani Nation Will Not Accept Army Participation in ISF

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, said in a statement issued by the media cell that according to recent reports the Government of Pakistan is considering sending Pakistani military personnel to an “International Stabilization Force (ISF)” being proposed at the international level.

Several national and international organizations have published such reports. We express strong concern and firm opposition to this alleged plan. Our position is clear and unwavering for the following reasons.

This is a historical, legal, and moral issue. The people of Gaza have not approved any foreign military deployment, and any military entry without local consent would violate international law and the basic principles of United Nations peace operations. A foreign, non-consensual military presence would create hatred and distrust among the local population.

He said that if the ISF is run under the leadership of a particular power or bloc instead of receiving a transparent and proper approval from the UN Security Council, its neutrality will be doubtful and it may end up serving the interests of Washington or Tel Aviv. Several reports say that the ISF’s mandate, leadership, and character still need clear assessment.

Practically, this decision would amount to supporting an occupation. Under the current proposal the ISF might be given a mandate such as “disarming Hamas,” which is not only practically impossible but would also fuel more violence by trying to suppress resistance movements. Such a mandate would risk involving Pakistan in an action that could be seen as sustaining or strengthening the Israeli occupation.

He added that participation in this force could increase divisions across the Muslim and Arab world and would contradict Pakistan’s traditional, dignified, and moral support for Palestine.

Public reaction and internal political consequences could harm the national interest. We strongly urge the Government of Pakistan to immediately refrain from forming or joining any military formation within the ISF and to keep Pakistan’s position in international forums — as always — firmly based on the Palestinian right to self-determination, human rights, and justice. We call on the government leadership not to make any decision without public consultation, parliamentary debate, and the clear consent of Palestinian local leadership.