Hamas delegation in Turkey for talks on Gaza truce, humanitarian relief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Turkey on Saturday and held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to diplomatic sources in Ankara.

According to Mehr, sources within the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Fidan met in Istanbul with a delegation from Hamas’ political bureau, led by al-Hayya, who currently heads the movement’s office in the Gaza Strip.

The discussions reportedly focused on the latest developments regarding the ceasefire in Gaza and ways to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the besieged territory.

