Poll: Majority of Israelis see their state as U.S. vassal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent survey indicates that nearly 70% of Israelis view the occupying regime as a “vassal state” of the United States, with Washington serving as the real power steering Israeli politics behind the scenes.

According to a poll conducted by Israeli Channel 12, 67% of respondents answered affirmatively when asked if they consider “Israel a client state of the US.”

The survey also found that 25% of respondents believed Israel itself is responsible for its political and military actions, while 6% were unsure.

Two-thirds (67%) of the participants said the US is the true decision-maker behind Israel’s genocidal offensive in Gaza.

During US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israeli-occupied territories on October 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the notion that Israel is a US vassal, calling the suggestion “hogwash.”

However, the following day, in an interview with Time magazine, US President Donald Trump stated he personally authorized Israel’s mobile/pager explosion terrorist attacks on Lebanon on September 17 and 18, 2024.

“All of those attacks were done under my auspices, you know, with Israel doing the attacks, with the pagers and all that stuff,” Trump said.

Trump also asserted that Israel’s strikes on Syria, which facilitated the rise of militant group Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in 2024, were carried out with his explicit approval, implying that the Israeli regime would not have acted without his consent.

He further stated that Israel’s September 9 assault on Doha, aimed at assassinating leaders of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, occurred with his full knowledge.

Since October 10, when Hamas and Israel reached a US-brokered ceasefire, Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for ensuring that Netanyahu did not entirely ignore the agreement, despite Israel’s repeated violations.

Estimates suggest that since Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing at least 68,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 170,000, the US has supplied Israel with $40 billion in aid, and accounts for 68% of the occupying entity’s military equipment and ordnance.

