AhlulBayt News Agency: A book presentation by Iddo Netanyahu, brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was disrupted by anti-Zionist and pro-Palestinian activists during the 68th Belgrade International Book Fair. The protest highlighted growing international backlash against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the perceived complicity of cultural platforms in legitimizing Israeli narratives.

Netanyahu was promoting his book Itmar K. following a prior launch in Banja Luka, Bosnia. During the Belgrade event, a participant confronted him over his brother’s role in what was described as “genocide in Gaza.” The moderator attempted to suppress the question, but tensions escalated rapidly.

Protesters chanted slogans including “Death to Zionism” and “Death to NATO,” while Palestinian flags and symbols of solidarity were prominently displayed. The disruption led to scuffles with security personnel, and many attendees exited the venue amid the unrest.

The incident underscores a broader trend: cultural events featuring Israeli figures are increasingly becoming flashpoints for political dissent. As criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza intensifies, public appearances by Israeli officials and affiliates may continue to face organized resistance—particularly in Europe, where civil society groups are increasingly vocal about media and cultural complicity in war crimes.

....................

End/ 257