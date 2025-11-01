Bosnian Islamic School to celebrate 400th anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 400th anniversary of the establishment of the Bahram Beg Islamic School in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be celebrated with various programs.

Preparations are underway to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the school’s foundation, according to the MuslimsAroundTheWorld website.

A wide range of educational, cultural and intellectual programs and events are planned throughout 2026 to highlight the rich educational heritage of the Islamic school.

Vahid Fadilović, Mufti of Tuzla, held a coordination meeting with Admir Maratović, the director of the Bahram Beg Islamic School, and his colleagues to discuss the events planned for next year to commemorate this historic occasion.

During the meeting, the Mufti of Tuzla emphasized the important role of the Bahram Beg School in Islamic education in the Balkans, stating that the school represents the roots of institutional education in Tuzla and northeastern Bosnia.

He said the school has been respected by the people and religious scholars throughout the ages.

Founded in the first quarter of the 17th century, the Bahram Beg School is one of the oldest Islamic educational institutions in the Balkans.

The first written document pointing to its activities and existence dates back to 1626.

Over a hundred Quran memorizers have graduated from the school in recent years, the vast majority of whom are pursuing university studies in various fields.

This demonstrates the pioneering role of the school in teaching and memorizing the Holy Quran and promoting religious and Quranic education in Tuzla and northeastern Bosnia.

