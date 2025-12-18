Indian Shia Scholar Awarded Global Imam Khomeini Award for Scholarly and Cultural Services

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Kalbe Jawad, a well-known religious leader of India and the General Secretary of Majlis Ulema-e-Hind, has been honored with the Global Imam Khomeini Award in recognition of his outstanding scholarly and cultural services.

This award was given to him for his valuable contributions to the promotion of religious knowledge, intellectual guidance, and cultural and civilizational harmony. The prestigious international award was presented during a dignified ceremony held in Tehran, organized by Iran’s Ministry of Culture.

The ceremony was attended by the Iranian President, Ayatollah Seyyed Hassan Khomeini, senior officials, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives from various countries.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad has long been active in religious, academic, and social fields in India. He is widely regarded as a strong voice for Muslim unity, interfaith dialogue, and the promotion of Islamic culture and civilization. His services are appreciated not only in India but also at the international level.

The Global Imam Khomeini Award is presented to individuals and institutions that play a significant role in promoting knowledge, justice, unity, and human values in the light of Imam Khomeini’s thoughts and teachings. Maulana Kalbe Jawad receiving this honor is being seen as a matter of pride for India’s religious and academic circles.