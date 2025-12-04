Shia Scholar Condemns India's UMEED Portal for Obstructing Waqf Property Registration

AhlulBayt News Agency: Renowned Indian religious leader and General Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Hind, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, has strongly criticized the government’s UMEED portal, stating that it was either created out of sheer ignorance or deliberately designed to prevent people from registering their waqf properties.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad alleged that the portal allows only one mutawalli (trustee) to register per district, even though numerous waqf properties exist in every district.

He pointed out that a single location often includes a mosque, imambargah, and graveyard — all separate waqf entities — yet the portal permits registration of only one of them. Furthermore, many waqf properties have multiple khasras (land plot numbers), but the UMEED portal accepts only one.

Raising serious concerns about the portal’s functionality, the prominent Shia cleric questioned why, when other government online portals work smoothly, the UMEED portal keeps crashing repeatedly.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad warned that the flawed design and persistent technical failures appear intended to systematically discourage and obstruct the proper registration of waqf properties across the country.