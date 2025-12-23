Armed attack targets mosque in Hollabrunn, Austria

AhlulBayt News Agency: An armed attack targeted a mosque affiliated with the Albanian Cultural Association in the city of Hollabrunn, in the Lower Austria province, early Monday morning.

The Austrian public broadcaster (ORF) reported that police confirmed no one was inside the mosque at the time of the attack.

In a statement, police said an investigation has been launched into the incident, noting that there are currently no leads identifying the perpetrators.

The statement added that the possibility of an extremist motive behind the attack is also being examined.

For his part, the deputy head of the association, Resul Ademi, said in a press statement that they had not faced any problems with anyone to date, expressing shock upon learning about the attack.

Ademi stressed the need to provide greater protection for religious institutions.

On December 17, the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) announced an increase in inciting and threatening messages targeting it in recent weeks.

